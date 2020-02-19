Rosalie K. Erlich (1920 - 2020)
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel
5216 Delmar Blvd
St. Louis, MO
63108
(314)-367-0438
Obituary
Erlich, Rosalie K.

January 21, 1920 – February 14, 2020, passed away peacefully shortly after her milestone 100th birthday. Beloved mother of Cheryl Erlich and Karen (Peter) Warshaw. Dear grandmother of triplets Drew (Charlotte) Warshaw, Lindsay Warshaw and Beth (Alex) Morin. Loving great grandmother of Benjamin and Jacob Warshaw, Mia and Sophie Morin. Dear sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Private services were held. Contributions in her memory may be made to the St. Louis Holocaust Museum and Learning Center, 12 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO, 63146.

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020
