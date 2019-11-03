Buckley, Rosalie Kohl

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thurs., Oct. 31, 2019.

Beloved wife of Eugene K. Buckley for 67 years, dear mother of Ann E., Daniel J. (Helen), Thomas M. (Jo Ann), Stephen M. (Felicity), and Martin J. (Catherine) Buckley, dear daughter of the late Paul A. and Rosalie Holland Kohl, dear step-daughter of the late Grace Rodger Kohl, dear sister of Marguerite 'Peggy' Mehan (the late John Henning and the late Donald Mehan, M.D.), Paul R. (Marie) Kohl, Barbara (the late Raymond) Van deRiet, and Susan (Geoff) Waldron, dear grandmother of 20, and dear great-grandmother of 6.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Tues., Nov. 5 at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 3854 Flad Ave. 63110. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. The Buckley family thanks Pat, Kathy and other personnel at BJC Hospice and caregivers at Cooperative Home Care for their loving and devoted care of our wife and mother. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS