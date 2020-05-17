Ewing, Rosalie McRee fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, May 4, 2020. Rosalie lived her life looking forward with many fond memories. From a childhood riding the fields of her beloved Twin Springs Farm and summers in Honolulu and Big Horn, Wyoming; to the years of WWII serving the Red Cross in NYC, and after, ranching in Cimarron, NM; to a lifetime in St. Louis and La Veta, CO of family, friends and community involvement, Rosalie had an authentic zest for life, and a good bit of mischief while navigating adversities with strength and dignity. She was a devoted wife and mother, and an extremely loyal and trustworthy friend. Rosalie loved a Party, and innately related with people. A graduate of Rossman School and St. Timothy's School, Rosalie was honored as the 1940 Veiled Prophet Queen. She was a co-founder of Rainbow Village, President of the St. Louis Service Bureau, and the 1975 Woman of Achievement for Social Responsibility. She had a deep love of the Southwest, and with Rumsey, relished summers hosting family and friends at their home in southern Colorado. Wife of Lewis Rumsey Ewing for 67 years. Mother of Rosalie Ewing Engler (J Curtis Engler), Marian Ewing Smith (Edgar A Smith), Nathaniel Timothy Ewing (Jeannette deReding Veron) and late Rumsey " Rusty Ewing II. Grandmother of Rosalie "Lele" Ewing Engler, Ashley Engler Christian and the late McRee "Cari" Leschen Engler, Elizabeth "Betsy" Ewing Smith Reese and Marian "Dodie" Smith McBroom, Camille Veron Ewing, Ital Henry Ewing and Nina Rumsey Ewing and 6 great-grandchildren. The family also wishes to recognize the devotion and care of Myra Schwegel in the last chapter of her life. Services: Private Memorial Mass and Internment. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Rainbow Village, 1240 Dautel Lane, St. Louis, MO 63146 or to Rossman School, 12660 Conway Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 or to a charity of one's choice. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.