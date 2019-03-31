Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie Scuderi Cooper. View Sign

Cooper, Rosalie Scuderi Rosalie Scuderi Cooper passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She had just celebrated her 80th birthday among family. Loving wife of James Cooper. Proud mother to Jim Wood (Julie) and Steven Wood (Karen). Doting grandmother to Katherine Wood Goldberg (Mike) and Jake Wood. Devoted sister of Dianne Lordi (Tony), the late Jan Duffy (Joe) and the late Judge Peter Scuderi (Loretta). Ms. Cooper was a teacher in the Parkway School District for 27 years. After retirement, she volunteered as a master gardener at the Missouri Botanical Garden and she was a deacon at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church. She traveled the world with her husband and siblings, discovering new cultures and tastes. Above all, Rosalie loved her family. She was proud of her Sicilian heritage and upbringing in South Philly. She delighted in her sons, daughters in law and, especially, her grandchildren (who were perfect in her eyes). Services: A memorial service will be held to celebrate Rosalie's life on Saturday, April 13th at 10:30am in the chapel at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Missouri Botanical Garden.

