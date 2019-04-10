Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie (Funk) Wolff. View Sign

Wolff, Rosalie (Funk) Born, St. Louis, August 5, 1926, Rosalie Funk Wolff (née Rosalie Rae Funk) died April 8, 2019, at age 92. She was the daughter of Julius H. & Celia (Zeffren) Funk. Her elder sister, Lila Bernstein (husband Max) of West New York, NJ predeceased her. Her younger sister, Marilyn Kaufman (husband Lawrence) of Somers, NY, survives. Rosalie was raised in University City, where her family attended Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Synagogue. She graduated from Washington University and married Sam Wolff. They lived in University City and then Creve Coeur. They had three children: Barry Wolff (deceased), Robert Wolff (wife Lisa) of Hummelstown, PA and Marianne Wolff (husband Bruce Kaufmann) of Houston, Texas. Rosalie leaves four grandchildren and one great-grandson. Jessica Wolff (husband Kannan Tandavarayane) and their son Asher of Astoria, NY, Amanda Wolff (husband Zia Choudhury, M.D.) of Pittsburg, PA, Max Kaufmann of Austin, TX and Samantha Kaufmann of Houston, TX. Rosalie was active in the Parent Association for the Residential Treatment Facility in Higginsville, MO, where her son Barry was a resident. Rosalie, along with her husband Sam, were early members of Traditional Congregation in Creve Coeur. Rosalie recently moved to Harrisburg, PA to be closer to her son and resided at the Residence (part of the Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg). Services: Graveside service will held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Rd., Ladue, MO. Arrangements by Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Harrisburg, PA and Berger Memorial Chapel, Olivette, MO. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE. Funeral Home Berger Memorial Chapel

9430 Olive Blvd

St Louis , MO 63132

