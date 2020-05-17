Olinger, Rosalyn V. 84, Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, May 5. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lena Olinger, 2 brothers, 3 sisters and 1 nephew. She leaves behind 2 sisters, 2 brothers, 16 nieces and 6 nephews. She retired from Southwestern Bell and AT&T in 1986. Services: Memorial Mass and Inurnment to be scheduled at a later date, please check www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.