Geimer, Rose A. (nee Dumey) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church transitioned on Tuesday, May 7, 2019; Dear wife of the late Kenneth G. Geimer; Dear mother of Sandra (Greg) Spinner and Pamela Groninger; dear Nana of Jennifer (Eric Meszaros) Spinner, Angela (Matt) Nelson, Patrick Spinner and Nicholas Groninger; dear great-Nana of Max and Charlotte Nelson and Milo Meszaros; dear sister of Norman (Lois) Dumey, Shirley (Al) DeFrancesco and Mary Caruthers. Dear sister-in-law of John (Kim) Geimer; our dear aunt, cousin and friend of many. Her beloved family was her world. In her last several years she became a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Services: Funeral Mass Friday, May 31, 10:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi, Oakville. Interment Resurrection Cemetery 11:30 am. Luncheon to follow. Family will be available one hour prior to Mass in the church vestibule.

