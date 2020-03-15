Dirks, Rose Ann

87 of Glen Carbon, IL, formerly of Grandview, MO. March 6, 2020.

Beloved wife of Joseph J. Dirks, Sr., dear mother of Ann (Don) Dirks-Linhorst, and Joseph (Lawana) Dirks, Jr., dear sister of the late George (the late Dorothy) Miller, Jr., and the late Bill (the late Anna Marie) Miller. Grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 13.

Services: Visitation 10 a.m. until service at 12 noon, Sat., March 28 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in DeSoto, MO. Interment at a later date in Shepherd Hills Cemetery, Barnhart, MO. Memorials to the . or Evelyn's House Hospice.