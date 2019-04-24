St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Rose Ann Fanz Obituary
Fanz, Rose Ann (nee Klingl) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, April 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrew C. Fanz; loving mother of Brenda (Arlin) Cortelyou, Andrew M. (Heather) Fanz, Lisa (Dennis) Naeger and Mary Jo (Kevin) Boomgarden; cherished grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Rose was very proud of her much loved family and nursing career. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, April 26, 10:30 a.m. to St. Michael the Archangel Catho lic Church, Shrewsbury, for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to St. Michael Church appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019
