|
|
Fanz, Rose Ann (nee Klingl) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, April 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrew C. Fanz; loving mother of Brenda (Arlin) Cortelyou, Andrew M. (Heather) Fanz, Lisa (Dennis) Naeger and Mary Jo (Kevin) Boomgarden; cherished grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Rose was very proud of her much loved family and nursing career. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, April 26, 10:30 a.m. to St. Michael the Archangel Catho lic Church, Shrewsbury, for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to St. Michael Church appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019