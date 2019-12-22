St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
243 W. Argonne Dr.
Kirkwood, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
243 W. Argonne Dr.
Kirkwood, MO
View Map
Rose Anne Etzkorn

Etzkorn, Rose Anne

(nee Williams), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, December 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Etzkorn; dear mother of 5, grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 2.

Services: Funeral Mass Mon., Dec. 23, 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Dr. Kirkwood with visitation from 9:30-11 at church. Interment St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the Kirkwood Train Station. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
