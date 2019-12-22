|
Etzkorn, Rose Anne
(nee Williams), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, December 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Etzkorn; dear mother of 5, grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 2.
Services: Funeral Mass Mon., Dec. 23, 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Dr. Kirkwood with visitation from 9:30-11 at church. Interment St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the Kirkwood Train Station. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019