Brand, Rose D.

entered into rest, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond F. Brand, Sr., dear mother of the late Raymond F. Brand, Jr. (surviving Bev). She is survived by Betty (Ted) Landherr, and John (Patricia) Brand, dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend to many

Services: Funeral service at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road, on Mon., July 20th from 9 a.m. until services 10 a.m. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery.