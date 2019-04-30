|
Brandes, Rose C. (nee Eisenreich), Monday April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Brandes; loving mother of Donna (Michael) Grote and Karen (Mark) VonOehsen; adoring grandmother of Steven (Sarah) and Kyle (Megan) Grote, Jared (Sarah) VonOehsen and Jordan (Brian) Jones; cherished GiGi of Theo, Max, Blake, Anna, Peyton and Teagan; our dearest relative and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, May 2, at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Paul Churchyard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Humane Society of Missouri appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019