Gambaro, Rose Catherine "Cass"

(nee Bossie) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, January 9, 2020. "Cass" is the widow of Ambrose Gambaro; dear mother of Ken (Pam) Gambaro and the late Lawrence and Jeannie; dear grandmother of Tony Gambaro (Ashley Haywood), Meghan (Dan) Gravlin and Ryan (Katy) Gambaro; great-grandmother of Emily and Ashley Gravlin and McClayn Gambaro; sister of Robert Bossie. Our dear cousin, aunt and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, January 14, 1:30-2:30, at the Sarah Community, 12284 DePaul Dr. (Bridgeton), and Wednesday, January 15, 8:45 a.m. until Mass time at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdelene Church, 2618 Brentwood (63144). In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Vincent DePaul Society appreciated. Interment Jefferson Barrack National Cemetery. www.colliersfuneralhomes.com