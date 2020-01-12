Rose Catherine Gambaro

Obituary
Gambaro, Rose Catherine "Cass"

(nee Bossie) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, January 9, 2020. "Cass" is the widow of Ambrose Gambaro; dear mother of Ken (Pam) Gambaro and the late Lawrence and Jeannie; dear grandmother of Tony Gambaro (Ashley Haywood), Meghan (Dan) Gravlin and Ryan (Katy) Gambaro; great-grandmother of Emily and Ashley Gravlin and McClayn Gambaro; sister of Robert Bossie. Our dear cousin, aunt and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, January 14, 1:30-2:30, at the Sarah Community, 12284 DePaul Dr. (Bridgeton), and Wednesday, January 15, 8:45 a.m. until Mass time at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdelene Church, 2618 Brentwood (63144). In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Vincent DePaul Society appreciated. Interment Jefferson Barrack National Cemetery. www.colliersfuneralhomes.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
