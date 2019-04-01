Rose F. Klotzer

Klotzer, Rose F. March 30, 2019
Beloved wife of Charles L. Klotzer; dear mother and mother-in-law of Miriam Rushfinn, Daniel Klotzer, and Ruth Baruch (Jacob); dear mother-in-law of Kun Qian Klotzer; dear grandmother of Jacob Rushfinn, Yonni Samuel Baruch, Claire Qian Klotzer and Shira Zahavi Baruch; dear sister of the late Julia Finn; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Graveside service Monday, April 1, 3:00 p.m., at Ohave Sholom Cemetery, 7400 Olive Blvd. Memorial contributions preferred to Shir Hadash Reconstructionist Community, Gateway Journalism Review or to the ACLU. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019
