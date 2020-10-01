1/1
Rose I. Carlisle
Carlisle, Rose I.

(nee Benac), passed away, Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Dean W. Carlisle. Dear mother of Terry (Barbara) Carlisle, Deena (Richard Monroe) Jenner and Matthew (Shannon) Carlisle. Dear grandmother of David, Michael and Nicholas (Laura) Carlisle, Jacob Jenner, Daniel Carlisle, Joshua Bergesch, Emily and Weston Carlisle. Dear great-grandmother of Logan Carlisle. Dear godmother and friend of many.

Rose was the treasurer of Rinderer's Drug Stores, member of Manchester UMC Chancel Choir, McKinley Gold Bugs and Founding Member of the Daffy Dillies.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment Manchester UMC Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 12:00 pm until service time. Social distancing and masks are required. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
