Jacobsmeyer, Rose June
(nee Sucher), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the age of 84 in her home, with her family by her side. Loving wife of the late Richard William Jacobsmeyer for 45 years. Adored and loving mother and mother-in-law of the late Richard Jr. and Sherry (nee Bonczek); Randall and Beckie (nee Lamke); Russell and Josephine (nee Haynes); Rebecca Parham and Walter. She was a beloved grandmother (Granny Rose) to 9 and great-grandmother (GG) of 8.
Rose graduated from Rosati-Kain High School in 1953 and assisted her husband, Richard, as bookkeeper for his law office. She loved gardening, homemade crafts, and enjoyed golf at Westborough Country Club. Rose was a long time member of Ste. Genevieve du Bois Parish and enjoyed being a volunteer for the Tillman Library in the Kirkwood School District. Rose loved her family above all else and devoted her life to them. With her beautiful smile, quick laugh, generous heart and humor she was a dear, devoted friend and "mother" to many. Rose was a life-long St. Louisan and loved her Kirkwood community. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family on weekends in Innsbrook.
The family would like to thank BJC Hospice and the many loving aids from who spent countless hours caring for Rose.
Services: Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 22, 10:00 a.m. at Ste. Genevieve DuBois Catholic Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn, Warson Woods, MO 63122. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020