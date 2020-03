Miller, Rose Marian

Age 93, Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, March 6, 2020. Dearest Wife for 71 years of David C. Miller; dear mother of John Miller and Mary Francis (Pat) Kellett; loving grandmother of Colleen Kellett, Michael Kellett and Jack Kellett; cherished great-grandmother of Paiton Rose Lemaster.

Memorial Mass on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Church, Florissant. Luncheon to follow in parish hall.