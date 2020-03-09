Behnen, Rose Marie

(nee Schulte), Entered into eternal rest peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving wife of the late Richard F. Behnen; dear mother of Peggy (Dan) Klipsch and Ric (Amy) Behnen; dearest grandmother of Anna & David Klipsch and Jeremy & Ryan Behnen; dear sister of the late Ed (the late Carol) Schulte, Frank (Joyce) Schulte, Vince (Jackie) Schulte; dear sister-in-law of Pat (the late Al) Behnen; dear aunt, godmother, great aunt and special friend of the late Marge and John Piskulic, the late Georgia and Bob Reck and friend to many others.

A member of the Rosarian Club & St. Stephen Protomartyr Ladies Sodality and Canasta Club.

Services: Visitation Wed., March 11th from 4-8 p.m. Prayers Thurs., March 12th at 9:15 a.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS SOUTH COUNTY, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road. Mass of Christian burial celebrated Thurs., March 12th at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Protomartyr, 3849 Wilmington Ave. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Rose to St. Stephen Protomartyr.