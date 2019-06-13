Dobelman, Sister Rose Marie, (AKA: Mary Martin), C.PP.S. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection. Beloved daughter of the late Adolph and Agnes (Fanning) Dobelman. Preceded in death by her step-mother, Pearl Dobelman, and her brother Jack Dobelman. Survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Dobelman, nieces and nephews, dear friends and Sisters in Christ. Services: Funeral Mass, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main, O'Fallon, MO. Interment convent cemetery. Wake Friday, June 14, from 4:30-8:00 p.m. and a Prayer Service of Thanksgiving at 7:00 p.m. Wake continues Saturday, June 15, from 9:00-10:45 a.m. in St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main, O'Fallon, MO. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main, O'Fallon, MO 63366-2299.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 13 to June 14, 2019