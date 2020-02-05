St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Rose Marie Gould

Rose Marie Gould Obituary

Gould, Rose Marie

(nee May) Monday, January 27, 2020 Beloved wife of the late Clarence "Sonny" Gould Jr.; loving mother of David (Cheryl) Gould; dear grandmother of Christina, Cory, Matthew, and Megan (Logan); dear great-grandmother of Jackson and Delaney; dear sister-in-law of Clyde Stewart; dear aunt and friend.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sat., Feb. 8, 1p.m. until service at 3p.m. Memorials to appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020
