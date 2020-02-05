|
|
Gould, Rose Marie
(nee May) Monday, January 27, 2020 Beloved wife of the late Clarence "Sonny" Gould Jr.; loving mother of David (Cheryl) Gould; dear grandmother of Christina, Cory, Matthew, and Megan (Logan); dear great-grandmother of Jackson and Delaney; dear sister-in-law of Clyde Stewart; dear aunt and friend.
Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sat., Feb. 8, 1p.m. until service at 3p.m. Memorials to appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020