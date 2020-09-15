1/
Rose Marie Horejes
Horejes, Rose Marie

(nee Valleroy), Age 93, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas H. Horejes; loving mother of Thomas W. (Cathy) Horejes and Kathleen (Matt) Seratti-Brauss; loving grandmother of Tommy P. Horejes and Brigit (Blake) Johnson, Clifford (Liz) and Jessica (Boris) Seratti, Claudia (C.J.) Matthews and Elizabeth Brauss; beloved great grandmother of 10; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, Godmother, and friend.

Rose Marie was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for over 60 years and an active member of Ladies Sodality. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immaculate Heart of Mary, Evelyn's House, or a charity of your choice.

Services: Visit Wed.., 9/16 from 4-8 .p.m at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois Ave, St. Louis, MO 63116). Mass Thurs., 9/17 at 9:45 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (4092 Blow St., St. Louis, MO 63116). Interment Jefferson Barracks.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
(314) 352-2600
