St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
243 W. Argonne Dr.
Kirkwood, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Johnson


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Marie Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Rose Marie (nee Kostecki), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Johnson; loving mother of Don (Julie Lester) Johnson and David (Susie) Johnson; cherished grandmother of Jackson Meyers; dear sister of Shirley Petrillo; special friend and caregiver Sue Held; dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Dr., Kirkwood, MO 63122. Interment St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now