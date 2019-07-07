|
Johnson, Rose Marie (nee Kostecki), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Johnson; loving mother of Don (Julie Lester) Johnson and David (Susie) Johnson; cherished grandmother of Jackson Meyers; dear sister of Shirley Petrillo; special friend and caregiver Sue Held; dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Dr., Kirkwood, MO 63122. Interment St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019