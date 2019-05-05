St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Landholt, Rose Marie (nee Wolf) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Beloved wife for nearly 70 years of Thomas Fox Landholt, Sr.; loving mother of Julie (Peter) Sharamitaro, Jeanne (Bruce) Schlafly, Thomas Landholt, Jr., Doug (Joan) Landholt, Mary Lou (John) Frank, Rosanne (Phil) Donato and Carol (Randy) Rechtien; dear grandmother of 22 (including Sarah Landholt, deceased); dear great-grandmother of 10; dear mother-in-law of Kathy Landholt; cherished sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Heartfelt thanks to her caregivers, Pat, Kati, Debbie and Rachel. Services: Visitation Saturday, July 6, at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church (3949 Wilmington Ave., 63116) 9:00 a.m. until Memorial Mass 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019
