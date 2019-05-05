|
|
Landholt, Rose Marie (nee Wolf) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Beloved wife for nearly 70 years of Thomas Fox Landholt, Sr.; loving mother of Julie (Peter) Sharamitaro, Jeanne (Bruce) Schlafly, Thomas Landholt, Jr., Doug (Joan) Landholt, Mary Lou (John) Frank, Rosanne (Phil) Donato and Carol (Randy) Rechtien; dear grandmother of 22 (including Sarah Landholt, deceased); dear great-grandmother of 10; dear mother-in-law of Kathy Landholt; cherished sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Heartfelt thanks to her caregivers, Pat, Kati, Debbie and Rachel. Services: Visitation Saturday, July 6, at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church (3949 Wilmington Ave., 63116) 9:00 a.m. until Memorial Mass 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019