Rose Marie Leonhard
Leonhard, Rose Marie

retired former owner of Leonhard Insurance Agency, died August 24th at age 99. Born on December 3, 1920, Rose Marie lived her entire life in St. Charles County but enjoyed traveling the US and many other countries. Rose Marie and her husband Bernard who died in 1967, raised their six children, operated a family farm and started Leonhard Insurance Agency. After her retirement from her insurance business in 2000, Rose Marie had more time for her many hobbies and the pleasure of visiting with her friends and large extended family. Rose Marie is survived by her six children, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one sister. For complete obituary and services see baue.com




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2020.
