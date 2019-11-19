Mersinger, Sister Rose Marie (AKA: Dorothy Rose), C.PP.S.

Sunday, November 17, 2019, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved daughter of the late Otto and Rose (Drees) Mersinger. Preceded in death by her sisters, Sr. Barbara Rose Mersinger, Margaret Johnson, and Teresa Johnson; and her brothers Rev. Arthur, Richard, Victor, George, and Rev. Norbert Mersinger. Survived by her sister and brother-in-law Agnes and Thomas Kelly, and sisters-in-law Margaret and Laurie Mersinger; nieces and nephews, dear friends and Sisters in Christ.

Services: Funeral Mass, Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main, O'Fallon, MO. Interment convent cemetery. Wake Tuesday, November 19, from 3:30-8:00 p.m. and a Prayer Service of Thanksgiving at 7:00 p.m. Wake continues Wednesday, November 20, from 9:00-10:45 a.m. in St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main, O'Fallon, MO. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main, O'Fallon, MO 63366-2299.