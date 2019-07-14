|
Scimemi, Rose Marie (nee Licata) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Scimemi; dear mother of Jeanne (Gary) Stankowski, Diane (Tom) Beaver and Stephanie Scimemi; dear grandmother of Angela Wildermuth, Kristen (Tony) Boren and Jennifer Stankowski; dear greatgrandmother of 4; dear sister of Joseph (Linda) and the late Dominic (Joyce) Licata and Josephine (surviving Robert) Barmeier; our dear aunt, greataunt and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Friday, July 19, 4-8 p.m. then taken to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church on Saturday, July 20, for visitation at 9:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Mrs. Scimemi was a member of St. Vincent Depaul Society and a volunteer for Sherbrooke Village. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Vincent Depaul Society appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019