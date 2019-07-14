St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Scimemi, Rose Marie (nee Licata) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Scimemi; dear mother of Jeanne (Gary) Stankowski, Diane (Tom) Beaver and Stephanie Scimemi; dear grandmother of Angela Wildermuth, Kristen (Tony) Boren and Jennifer Stankowski; dear greatgrandmother of 4; dear sister of Joseph (Linda) and the late Dominic (Joyce) Licata and Josephine (surviving Robert) Barmeier; our dear aunt, greataunt and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Friday, July 19, 4-8 p.m. then taken to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church on Saturday, July 20, for visitation at 9:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Mrs. Scimemi was a member of St. Vincent Depaul Society and a volunteer for Sherbrooke Village. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Vincent Depaul Society appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019
