Stamer, Rose Marie 88 years young, passed away surrounded with love by family and friends on Thursday March 7th, 2019. Daughter of the late Carl and Jeannette Katherine Baker (nee Hoch); mother of Harry Stamer (Marilyn), Sandie Hollowood (John), Janet Howard (Bobby), Tammy Behm (Robert), Daniel Stamer (Heather), Gregory Stamer. Preceded in death by daughters Michele Lynn, Donna Richter and granddaughter Shannan Schumacher; 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was passionate for painting, fishing, gardening, hooking, gaming and most of all, learning new activities. Rose found great pride in calling Kirkwood home and always had a big smile when talking about her spanning legacy and their many accomplishments. The family would like to thank the staff of Mercy Hospital's ICU for their compassionate care. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019