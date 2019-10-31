Rose Mary Shannon

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Andrew United Methodist Church
3975 Lindbergh Road
Florissant, MO
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Andrew United Methodist Church
3975 Lindbergh Road
Florissant, MO
Shannon, Rose Mary

(nee Lane) Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Delmar Shannon. Loving mother of Dan Shannon, Kent (Kerri) Shannon, and Tom (Mary) Shannon. Dearest grandmother of Kaitlyn Shannon, Sean Shannon, Kyle Shannon, and the late Leslea Shannon. Dear great-grandmother of Bella Shannon and Elisabeth Selig, and dear friend to many.

Services: Visitation Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 3975 Lindbergh Road, Florissant, Mo. 63034.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019
