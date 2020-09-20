1/
Rose R. Metzger
Metzger, Rose R.

(nee Bene'), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on September 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack H. Metzger; loving mother of Scott Metzger and Jill (Mark) Pirtle; dear grandmother of James (Tiffanie), Danielle (Brad) and the late Luke and Ashley; dear great-grandmother of C.J., Dakota, Sophia, Lily, Colton, Ava and Grayson; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, House Springs, MO on Tuesday, September 22, from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials to American Cancer Society appreciated. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel service.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
SEP
22
Service
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
