McCoy, Rose Vera

(nee Iacona), 85, Sunday, July 5, 2020 Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. McCoy; Loving mother of Mary Ellen (Butch) Hogenmiller, Michael (Sue) McCoy and Darren (Steve Mackenzie) McCoy; Dear grandmother of Connie (Jeff) Buckman, Brad (Amanda) Hogenmiller, Katie (Jeff Fleischer) McCoy, Julie (Brad) Higgins, Megan (Chris) Unterreiner and Tim (Alex) McCoy; Dear great-grandmother of Breckyn Russell, Parker and Finn Hogenmiller, Drew and Emily Buckman, Elise Unterreiner and Oliver Higgins.

Services: Private services will be held for the immediate family. A memorial gathering will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.