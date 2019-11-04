Weinstein, Rose
November 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sol Weinstein; dear mother and mother-in-law of Robert Weinstein (Margaret), Burton Weinstein (Molly) and Ellen Weinstein (John Scaturo); dear grandmother of Scott Weinstein (Molly) and Lesley Weinstein; dear great-grandmother of Janey Rose Weinstein and Fiona Mae Weinstein; dear daughter of the late Ruben and the late Sarah Weinshul; dear sister of the late Oscar Winchell; dear friend to many.
Services: Graveside service Tuesday, November 5, 10 a.m. at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Memorial contributions preferred to the Jewish Federation of St. Louis or the Gary Sinise Foundation. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019