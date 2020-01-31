|
Wuthrich, Rose
Passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Floyd K. Wuthrich; loving mother of Lydia Lewis; dearest grandmother of Kathryn Lewis; dear great-grandmother of Brittany (T.J.) Sponable; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, January 31, at 12p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation Thursday, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020