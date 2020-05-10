Follmer, Rosemarie (nee Hea) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection of Thurs., May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold P. Follmer; loving mother of Phyllis Follmer, Kathy (Ron) Nicoletti and Gail (the late Scott) Telle; cherished grandmother of Ronnie (Anna), Jeff (Christina), and Michael (Stephanie), Aaron (Laura), Stephanie (Josh) and Alex (Michelle); great-grandmother of 14 and friend to many. Service were privately held at Kutis SOCO.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.