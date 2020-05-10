Rosemarie Follmer
Follmer, Rosemarie (nee Hea) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection of Thurs., May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold P. Follmer; loving mother of Phyllis Follmer, Kathy (Ron) Nicoletti and Gail (the late Scott) Telle; cherished grandmother of Ronnie (Anna), Jeff (Christina), and Michael (Stephanie), Aaron (Laura), Stephanie (Josh) and Alex (Michelle); great-grandmother of 14 and friend to many. Service were privately held at Kutis SOCO.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

