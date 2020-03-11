St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Rosemarie Helen Parsons

Rosemarie Helen Parsons Obituary

Parsons, Rosemarie Helen

(nee Dillon), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Parsons; loving mother of Dawn Marie Parsons, Laura Anne (Scott) Donovan and Deborah Jean (Dayna) Soares-Parsons; adored grandmother of Patrick Joseph and Sean

Christopher Donovan, Cecelia Grace and Elliot Robert Soares-Parsons; dear sister of Victor (Dolores) Dillon.

Rosemarie loved learning, travel, and adventure. She started her career as a teacher with the Department of Defense which took her all over the world. She earned a Masters Degree later in life. Rosemarie was deeply spiritual and her wise counsel impacted many lives. She loved fishing, the beach, and most of all, being surrounded by her family.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. to St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Ellisville for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Missouri Botanical Garden or . Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020
