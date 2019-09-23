Rosemarie Josephine Clancy

Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Immacolata
8900 Clayton Rd
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Immacolata
8900 Clayton Rd.
Obituary
Clancy, Rosemarie Josephine

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Fri., Sept. 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Clancy; dear mother of Kevin, Timothy (Ardys), and Michael Clancy; dear grandmother of Marie Josephine, and canine companion Oliver.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Tues., Sept. 24 at Church of the Immacolata, 8900 Clayton Rd. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the or St. Vincent DePaul Society at Immacolata appreciated.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 23, 2019
