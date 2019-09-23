Clancy, Rosemarie Josephine

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Fri., Sept. 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Clancy; dear mother of Kevin, Timothy (Ardys), and Michael Clancy; dear grandmother of Marie Josephine, and canine companion Oliver.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Tues., Sept. 24 at Church of the Immacolata, 8900 Clayton Rd. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the or St. Vincent DePaul Society at Immacolata appreciated.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS