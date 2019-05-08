St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Ryan-Ebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie Ryan-Ebert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemarie Ryan-Ebert Obituary
Ryan-Ebert, Rosemarie (nee Santel) left her loving family on Monday, May 6, 2019, to be in the arms of the Lord. Beloved wife of the late Virgil Ryan, and Bill Ebert; loving mother of Virgil (Ellen), Pat (Kevin), Michael (Michele) and Tom (Mara); treasured grandmother of Amy, Emily, Sara, Ben, Emma Rose, Sophia, Maggie and Jacob; precious aunt to many. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, May 10, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church, 11011 Mueller Rd., for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Evelyn's House, 1000 N. Mason Rd., Creve Couer, 63141. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now