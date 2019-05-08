|
Ryan-Ebert, Rosemarie (nee Santel) left her loving family on Monday, May 6, 2019, to be in the arms of the Lord. Beloved wife of the late Virgil Ryan, and Bill Ebert; loving mother of Virgil (Ellen), Pat (Kevin), Michael (Michele) and Tom (Mara); treasured grandmother of Amy, Emily, Sara, Ben, Emma Rose, Sophia, Maggie and Jacob; precious aunt to many. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, May 10, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church, 11011 Mueller Rd., for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Evelyn's House, 1000 N. Mason Rd., Creve Couer, 63141. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 8, 2019