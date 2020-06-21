Merlati, Rosemary A.

(nee Crowley) June 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gus Merlati. Dearest mother of Christine, Sam, Mary Margaret, Joseph, Theresa, Dominic, Philip, Anna, Lucy, Peter, Michael, Patty and Rosie. Dear sister of Delores (Tom) Schulte and the late Gerald and Paul Crowley.

Services: Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Clare of Assisi, Ellisville MO. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service. For full Obituary visit website www.osfuneralhomes.com Ortmann-Stipanovich

Service.