Phelan, Rosemary B.

Died peacefully September 6, 2020, at Mother of Good Counsel Home in St. Louis. Rosemary was born in St. Louis, March 22, 1939, to the late Margaret and J. Leo Phelan, the youngest of three children. She is survived by six nieces and nephews to whom she was deeply devoted: Terrence Walsh and Michael Walsh (Carolyn) of St. Louis, Maureen Walsh Lindeen (Marc) of Swedesburg, Iowa, Kathleen Spezia (Mark) of Eliot, Maine, Gerald "Grady" Phelan, Jr. (Jill) of St. Louis and Joseph Phelan (Melissa Piasecki) of Reno, NV; by a sister-in-law, Mary Phelan of St. Louis; by six devoted sisterly cousins; and by 13 grandnieces and grandnephews, and eight great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Mary "Peggy" Walsh, and her brother, Gerald "Jerry" Phelan.

Rosemary grew up in Webster Groves. She attended Ursuline Academy and received its Distinguished Alumna Award in 1989. She was a graduate of Webster University, where she received Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education. In 1958, Rosemary joined the faculty of St. Elizabeth of Hungary School in Crestwood, where she taught second grade students for 44 years, including two generations in several families. A true Irish lass, Rosemary and her students annually marched in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown St. Louis. She was a beloved teacher and she stayed in touch with many of her students throughout her life. Rosemary retired from teaching in 2004 and pursued many interests, including national and international travel. She was a prime organizer of family gatherings, highlighted by her annual ChristmasTree Trim Party. She enjoyed life-long friendships with Ursuline classmates and rarely missed attending her monthly poker club.

Services: A memorial service will take place at a later date. In memory of Rosemary, the family suggests contributions in her name to Mother of Good Counsel Home, 6825 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, MO 63121; or to Ursuline Academy, 341 Sappington Road, St. Louis, MO 63122.