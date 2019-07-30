Bruno, Rosemary Bruno, Rosemary (Casey) peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Francis Bruno; dear mother of James (Mary), Mary (Robert) Weaver, Kathleen (Thomas) Becvar, Richard (Mary), Thomas (Rita), John, and Patrick (Joyce); loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren and cherished great-grand- mother of 11 great-grand- children. Rosemary was the ultimate example of selfless love and devotion to her family, friends, and faith. Services: Visitation Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 10:00am at Annunciation Church, 12 West Glendale, Webster Groves, followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30am. Donations may be made in Rosemary's name to United Cerebral Palsy (www.ucp.org).
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 30, 2019