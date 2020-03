Witte, Rosemary C.

(nee Furo) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tues., Feb. 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin W. "Bud" Witte, Jr., dear mother of Bill (Lucy) Witte, Donna (Rick) Kottemann, and David (Renee) Witte.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. For more information, visit www.k-brothers.com KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS