Carter, Rosemary Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Carter; dear mother of Constance Butler, Kathryn Sansone and Thomas Schrick; sister of Kathryn Nartnick; loving grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass at Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church Eureka, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, O'Fallon or Ainad Shriners of Southern Illinois. Visitation at Schrader Funeral Home - Eureka, 108 N. Central Avenue, Eureka, Tuesday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 17, 2019