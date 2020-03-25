Cerutti, Rosemary

(nee Frigo), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Cerutti; loving mother of David (Caren) Cerutti, Linda (Thomas) Bluth, Daniel Cerutti and Michael (Kathleen) Cerutti; loving grandmother of Timothy (Taylor) Bluth, Jennifer Cerutti, Lauren (Matt) Rickman, Lynne (Corey) Gibbs, Alexandra Bluth, Margaret Cerutti, Thomas Cerutti, Elizabeth Cerutti and Nicholas Bluth; special great-grandmother of Thomas Cerutti, Liam Gibbs and one baby girl Bluth on the way; dear sister of Margaret Boveri and the late Anthony and Michael Frigo; sister-in-law of Charles (Barbara) Cerutti; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. If desired, donations in Rosemary's name may be made to the . A Memorial Service will be held at a later date; please check www.calcaterrafuneral.com for updates