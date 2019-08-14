St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Gabriel Archangel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Crespi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Crespi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Crespi Obituary

Crespi, Rosemary R.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, August 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard Crespi; loving mother of Thomas (Susan), Susan Hoeksema, Jane Crespi and Julia Tietjens; dearest grandmother of Kristine, Michael, Jimmy, Annie and Alissa; dear great-grandmother of Zander and Gia; dear sister of James (Donna) Apprill and Anita Ohlhausen; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Rosemary was a longtime parishioner of St. St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic Church.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, August 16, 11:30, to St. Gabriel Archangel Church for 12:00 p.m. Mass. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ALS or . Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now