|
|
Crespi, Rosemary R.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, August 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard Crespi; loving mother of Thomas (Susan), Susan Hoeksema, Jane Crespi and Julia Tietjens; dearest grandmother of Kristine, Michael, Jimmy, Annie and Alissa; dear great-grandmother of Zander and Gia; dear sister of James (Donna) Apprill and Anita Ohlhausen; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Rosemary was a longtime parishioner of St. St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic Church.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, August 16, 11:30, to St. Gabriel Archangel Church for 12:00 p.m. Mass. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ALS or . Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019