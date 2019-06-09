Rosemary D. Merriman

Obituary
Merriman, Rosemary D. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019. Rosemary was the beloved wife of the late William H. Merriman; dear mother of Michael (Ursula), Mary, John (Angela) and the late Molly Merriman; dear daughter of the late William and Loretta Donnelly; dear sister of Robert Donnelly, Alice (late Paul) Schmidt and the late Loretta (late Ven) Wisniewski, dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Mass and Celebration service planned for Saturday, July 6th at 10 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 5800 Oleatha Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019
