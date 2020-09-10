Petruso, Rosemary D.

(nee Lusch), of Saint Louis, MO, was fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 72. Loving wife of Tony Petruso; beloved daughter of the late Bernard "Bud" and Lucille Lusch; devoted mother of Maria (Warren) Doerle, and Domenic "Nick" (Christine) Petruso;

cherished grandmother of Brandyn Doerle, Zachary Michael Petruso, Sean Shaw, Jacob Doerle, Zachary Louis Shaw, Annaliese (Sean Gallagher) Doerle, Mia Petruso, and Rosalia Petruso; treasured great-grandmother of Bella, Roman, Aiden, and Mason; dear sister of Bernard "Bud" (Kathie) Lusch; sister in-law to Lenore F. Petruso and Frank (Sue) Petruso. Rosemary was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Joseph Petruso, sister, Patricia Koehne, and mother-in-law, Lois Petruso; and sister-in-law, Rosemary K. Petruso.

Rosemary taught for over 40 years in the St. Louis Archdiocese and public school system. She was a mentor to many students and was very passionate about what she did, touching many lives. Rosemary and Tony have owned and operated Overlord Military Collectables for over 34 years. She was a selfless and caring woman to friends, family, neighbors, and strangers. Rosemary was a member of St. Angela Merici Catholic Church. She was a woman of great faith, which she instilled in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished every moment, spending time with family, always taking photos. Rosemary was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Funeral Mass Monday, September 14, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 3860 N. Hwy 67, Florissant, MO. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials to St. Angela Merici Catholic Church.