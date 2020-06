O'Neill, Rosemary G.

nee Hoechst, went home to Jesus, May 21, 2020. Loving mother of Tim (Susan) and the late Julie Griser. Dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 670 S. Laclede Station Road, St. Louis, MO 63119. Interment private.