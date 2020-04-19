Guignard, Rosemary (nee Passalacqua), died peacefully at home surrounded by her family and her dog Marley, on April 14, 2020 at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles 'Chuck' William Guignard, Jr. and her parents Josephine and James Passalacqua. Mother of Lynette Guignard (Mark Sielfleisch), Lisa Guignard (Mike Fernstrom) and Charles 'Bill' William (Chris Lottes) Guignard, III. Noni of Kevin (Lindsey) and Laura Sielfleisch (fiance' Larry Luna), Sydney & Jenna Fernstrom, Peyton Guignard and great- -grandmother to Kennedy Sielfleisch; sister to James (Doris) Passalacqua; aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was an active member of the Forsythia Garden Club for the last 24 years. Nothing made her happier than dragging family members to various nurseries on trips and then playing the game of "how do I get it home on the plane". A Mass and celebration of life will be planned after social distancing has been rescinded. A special thank you to Angel, Betty, Chesiree and Dorine who took such wonderful care of our mom; we could not have gone through this without you. We do know that she is now enjoying a manhattan on the rocks and a dance with Chuck in heaven. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.