Baldetti, Rosemary Helen

(nee Shepherd), of O'Fallon, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Gino Peter Baldetti; cherished daughter of the late George and Grace Shepherd; devoted mother of Peter J. (Mary Margaret) Baldetti, Mary Grace (Dan) Binz, Paul G. Baldetti, Tom J. (Diane) Baldetti, Jeanne Marie (Kirk) Avery, Jim F. (Marianne) Baldetti and Dave J. (Erin) Baldetti; loving grandmother of twenty-eight; treasured great-grandmother of ten; dear sister of Alice Ann (Ed) Creamer and the late Don Shepherd; sister-in-law of John (Agnes) Baldetti; Rosemary was a beloved aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Rosemary was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Rosemary's life was centered around God and family. She instilled the values of personal responsibility and self-sufficiency in her children and loved her country.

Rosemary was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorials may be made in Rosemary's name to St. Paul Catholic Church.

Services: Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 19 from 4-8 pm at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, February 20, at 10:30 am at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1223 Church Road, St. Paul, MO, following the Visitation at 9:30 a.m. Contact (636) 240-2242 or visit Baue.com for more information.