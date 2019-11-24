Kershner, Rosemary

(nee Combs), passed away, Friday, November 15, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife for 65 years of Jack Kershner; dear mother of Mike (Jackie) Kershner and Kelli (Don) Matthes; loving grandmother of Jordan Stout, Casey, Taylor and Kyle Matthes; loving aunt and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Service at Bonhomme Presbyterian Church, 14820 Conway Road, Chesterfield, Monday, Nov. 25th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.