Rosemary Kisling Doerr
Doerr, Rosemary (Kisling) Peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Loving wife of the late Louis J. Doerr, Jr.; loving mother of Louis John, III (Ann Howland), Susan Marie (Allen) Mathieu, Lawrence William (Anne Lueckenhoff), the late Thomas David (Kathleen Cain), and Mary Cecile/Sally (Jerome Doyle). Rosemary, known as G.G. for Gorgeous Grandmother, is leaving her legacy in the world through her grandchildren - Mary and Esther Doerr; Jennifer Lynn Mathieu, Joseph Allen (Jill Hennessey) Mathieu, and Jaime Mathieu (John) McEvoy; Emily Elizabeth (Andrew) Friedrichs and Bridget Elise (Denis) Openlander; Kevin David and Eric Joseph Doerr; Kelly Louise and Shannon Marie Doyle. Plus great grandchildren, Callie Amelia, Jameson Allen, and Brendan Joseph Mathieu. She was preceded in death by her parents, William L. and Erma (Reum) Kisling and her brothers William "Cowboy" and John Walter Kisling. Our dearest aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Rosemary attended Our Lady of Sorrows elementary school, Ursuline Academy and Maryville University, where she graduated with honors as a chemistry major. She will be remembered for her selfless sense of giving, strong Catholic faith, warm smile, sparkling blue eyes, and quick wit. Rosemary was an avid golfer and tennis player with a passion for travel, especially to her beloved Marco Island, FL. She was the consummate hostess with a flair for throwing fabulous parties and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services: A celebration of Rosemary's life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or donations to Birthright Counseling St. Louis, 2525 S. Brentwood Blvd., Ste. 102, St. Louis, MO 63144, where Rosemary was a Past President and lifetime volunteer. www.boppchapel.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2020.
